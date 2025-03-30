Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

Guentzel has eight points (four goals, four assists) over his past five games. It was his 37th goal of the season, putting him within three of equaling his career mark of 40. Guentzel achieved that plateau in 2021-22 and 2018-19. He sits second on the Lightning with 37 goals this season, one behind Brayden Point (38), and he's tied with Kyle Connor for fourth overall in the league.