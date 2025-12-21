Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Eight points in last six games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 win over Carolina.
His first goal stood as the winner. Guentzel backhanded a rebound five-hole on Pyotr Kochetkov from the top of the crease. His second when into the empty net. Guentzel has eight points (three goals, five assists) and 19 shots in his last six games. His 36 points, including 17 goals, are second to Nikita Kucherov on the team's scoring list.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: First power-play goal in 12 games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Gets 600th NHL point in 630 games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Deposits empty-netter•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Scores game-winning goal•