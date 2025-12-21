Guentzel scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 win over Carolina.

His first goal stood as the winner. Guentzel backhanded a rebound five-hole on Pyotr Kochetkov from the top of the crease. His second when into the empty net. Guentzel has eight points (three goals, five assists) and 19 shots in his last six games. His 36 points, including 17 goals, are second to Nikita Kucherov on the team's scoring list.