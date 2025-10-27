Guentzel registered an assist and put five shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Guentzel grabbed a secondary helper on Brandon Hagel's goal early in the first period. With his performance Sunday, Guentzel is up to six assists, 10 points and 34 shots on net through nine appearances this year. After reaching the 80-point mark in 80 regular-season games last year, he is off to a strong start this season and is in a great spot to produce alongside Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov on Tampa Bay's top line. Guentzel should contend for at least 70 points and has a high ceiling in fantasy.