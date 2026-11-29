Guentzel picked up an assist Saturday in a 2-1 win over the Panthers.

So, who just became the fastest player in franchise history to 200 points? Guentzel (assist) has 94 goals and 106 assists in 187 games with the Lightning, surpassing Steven Stamkos, who reached the mark in 206 games. It's an impressive mark considering the pure talent that has pulled on a Lightning jersey. Guentzel is on a six-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes four goals, four assists, 13 shots and three power-play assists.