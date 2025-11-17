default-cbs-image
Guentzel scored a goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Guentzel doubled the Lightning's lead at the 4:35 mark of the second period when he deflected a shot from Erik Cernak while in front of the net. Guentzel had a slow start to the season but has been turning things around of late with three goals over his last four appearances.

