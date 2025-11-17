Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Finds twine in loss Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.
Guentzel doubled the Lightning's lead at the 4:35 mark of the second period when he deflected a shot from Erik Cernak while in front of the net. Guentzel had a slow start to the season but has been turning things around of late with three goals over his last four appearances.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Nets shorthanded goal•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three points in last two games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Records two points in win•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Extends point streak to four•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game, four-point streak•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Seven points in seven games•