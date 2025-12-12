Guentzel scored a goal and added two assists Thursday in an 8-4 win over New Jersey.

The goal and one assist came on the power play. It was his first power-play goal in 12 games. Guentzel has four points (one goal, three assists) over his last two games (three shots). The 31-year-old winger remains on an 80-point, 215-shot pace, but his four power-play snipes project to just 10 on the season. Guentzel put up 17 PPG in 2024-25.