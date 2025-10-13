Guentzel put up two assists Monday in a 4-3 win over Boston.

He set up both goals by Anthony Cirelli. Guentzel has four assists in three games this season. He has put up 314 points, including 147 goals, in 301 regular-season games in the past four seasons. Last season, Guentzel set career marks in goals (41), power-play goals (17) and power-play points (28). He'll find twine soon.