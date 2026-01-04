Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four assists in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel put up two assists in a 7-3 victory over San Jose on Saturday.
Guentzel has four assists in his last two games. He has 15 points, including 11 assists, in his last 12 games. Seven of those points (one goal, six assists) have come with the man advantage. Guentzel has 18 goals, 25 assists, 15 power-play points and 106 shots in 41 games so far, and he's on pace for his second-straight 80-plus point seasons.
