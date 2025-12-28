Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four-game, six-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers.
The Panthers turned over the puck, and Guentzel chased it down at the top of the left circle in the offensive zone where he wired it high over Sergei Bobrovsky's shoulder glove side. The points extended his scoring streak to four games and six points (three goals, three assists) on 13 shots. Overall, Guentzel has 18 goals, 21 assists, 101 shots, 23 blocks and 17 hits in 37 games.
