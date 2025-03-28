Guentzel scored twice in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

Guentzel got the Bolts first goal just 1:30 into the game when he chipped the puck past Karel Vejmelka from the low slot. His second came on the power play late in the second frame. Guentzel has six points, including three goals, and 11 shots in his last four games and 36 goals overall. He has put up four straight 70-point seasons (84, 73, 77 and 70).