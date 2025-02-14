Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-1 USA win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Guentzel's goal came in the third, 11 seconds after Matthew Tkachuk had pushed the USA up 3-1 on the power play. He scored on the rush from the left circle off a pass from Auston Matthews. The two goals in 11 seconds tied an NHL international tourney record (1991 Canada Cup) for fastest consecutive goals scored by the same team. Guentzel, 30, is the only player on Team USA with no international experience, but his speed, pace and sniping are excellent complements to a strong USA squad. Nice game, Mr. Guentzel.