Guentzel scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Guentzel's snipe streak now stands at five games and five goals (four assists). He has reached a five-game streak multiple times in his career. His longest goal stretch is seven games, which he set in late 2024 (nine goals). With this run, Guentzel is flirting with a 40-goal campaign. If successful, he will have four 40-point seasons. And he has 81 points, which puts him just three from equaling his career mark (84) set in 2021-22.