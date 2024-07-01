Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Guentzel was arguably the biggest name on the board in free agency and won't even officially make it to the open market after the Bolts acquired his negotiation rights Sunday. Effectively, Guentzel will step into the role being vacated by Steven Stamkos, who Tampa Bay has allowed to leave via free agency. For his part, the 29-year-old Guentzel registered 30 goals and 47 assists in 67 regular-season contests for the Penguins and Hurricanes in 2023-24. Guentzel should be more than capable of surpassing those totals during the upcoming campaign, assuming health prevails.