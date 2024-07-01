Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Guentzel was arguably the biggest name on the board and won't even officially make it to the open market after his rights were traded to the Bolts on Sunday. Effectively, Guentzel will step into the role being vacated by Steven Stamkos, who Tampa Bay allowed to leave via free agency. For his part, the 29-year-old Guentzel registered 30 goals and 47 assists in 67 regular-season contests for the Penguins and Hurricanes last year -- marks Guentzel should be more than capable of surpassing this upcoming campaign.