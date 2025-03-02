Guentzel has two assists in four games since the Four Nations Face-Off.
The sniper has been stuck at 27 goals since Feb. 6, and he has just two goals in his last 12 games. Guentzel will get his goals -- he's a prolific finisher. Snipers put goals up in bunches, so expect an outburst soon enough.
