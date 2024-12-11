Guentzel scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Guentzel found the back of the net midway through the second period following set-ups from Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, but the Lightning still lost in a gritty, intense matchup against Edmonton. This was Guentzel's fourth straight game with a goal, and the 30-year-old has recorded points in nine of his last 12 outings, putting up eight goals and five assists in that stretch. He's enjoying a strong start to the season with 26 points (13 goals, 13 helpers) in 26 games.