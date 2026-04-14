Guentzel scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Guentzel has 38 goals, 50 assists and 219 shots in 81 games this season. He scored 30 of his points, including eight goals, on the power play. Tampa Bay has one game remaining that could solidify home-ice advantage, but the team may choose to rest their stars for the playoffs. That could mean Guentzel may rest Wednesday against the Rangers.