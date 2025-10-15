Guentzel scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington.

It was his first of the season. It started with an Anthony Cirelli face-off win back to Ryan McDonagh, who fed Guentzel deep on the right wing. He went five-hole on a one-timer from low in the left circle. Right now, Guentzel sits in a tie with Brayden Point for the team lead in scoring with five points (four games). He has points in three of the four contests.