Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Nets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Washington.
It was his first of the season. It started with an Anthony Cirelli face-off win back to Ryan McDonagh, who fed Guentzel deep on the right wing. He went five-hole on a one-timer from low in the left circle. Right now, Guentzel sits in a tie with Brayden Point for the team lead in scoring with five points (four games). He has points in three of the four contests.
