Guentzel scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-1 in over the Panthers.
The goal set a new career mark (41). Guentzel and the Bolts have one more game Thursday before they take on the Panthers in Round One. The sniper could sit for a rest day; watch for confirmation for Thursday's match against the Rangers.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Reaches 40-goal mark•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Awaiting birth of child•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three PP helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game, six-point streak•