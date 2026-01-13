Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

The goal was his 20th of the season, and the ninth time in 10 seasons where he's hit that snipe mark. Guentzel also has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak. He's one of several Lightning players, including Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Darren Raddysh, on streaks. The team itself is on a 10-game win streak. Rack 'em and stack 'em.