Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Pair of points in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Guentzel had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. This was the third time he's avoided letting a skid reach three contests, as he and Dominic James set up each other's goals to lead the Lightning's offense Sunday. Guentzel is up to 21 goals, 49 points, 127 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 21 PIM, 20 hits and a plus-9 rating over 47 appearances. He continues to see steady time in the top six and on the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Ninth season with at least 20 goals•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game, five-point streak•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four assists in last two games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Thirteen points in last 11 games•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Four-game, six-point streak•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Two PP helpers Monday•