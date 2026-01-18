Guentzel scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Guentzel had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. This was the third time he's avoided letting a skid reach three contests, as he and Dominic James set up each other's goals to lead the Lightning's offense Sunday. Guentzel is up to 21 goals, 49 points, 127 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 21 PIM, 20 hits and a plus-9 rating over 47 appearances. He continues to see steady time in the top six and on the first power-play unit.