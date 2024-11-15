Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.
Guentzel opened the scoring in the first period when he wired a shot from the top of the slot off a drop pass from Nick Paul. His second went into an empty net. Guentzel is clipping along at a point-per-game pace (seven goals, eight assists in 15 games), with 41 shots.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Nets two goals Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Two helpers make seven on season•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Mr. Consistency gets two points•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: First goal with new team•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Season-opening point streak•