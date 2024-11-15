Share Video

Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.

Guentzel opened the scoring in the first period when he wired a shot from the top of the slot off a drop pass from Nick Paul. His second went into an empty net. Guentzel is clipping along at a point-per-game pace (seven goals, eight assists in 15 games), with 41 shots.

