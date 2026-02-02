Guentzel logged two power-play assists, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins in the Stadium Series.

Guentzel logged his fourth multi-point effort in his last seven games. He has four goals and six helpers in that span. The star winger is up to 57 points (21 on the power play), 140 shots on net, 22 hits, 30 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 53 appearances. Guentzel remains steady in a top-six role, having gone no more than two games without a point all season.