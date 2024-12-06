Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in an 8-1 win over the Sharks.

He also had five shots, one block and a plus-4 rating. Guentzel has a goal in each of his last two games, along with an assist, and he's put up 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) and 66 shots over 24 games this season. His work this season has earned him a role on Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held early in the new calendar year. Guentzel is a point-per-game fantasy sniper on a strong team, so he has plenty of fantasy appeal.