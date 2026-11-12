Guentzel pocketed four assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 8-3 rout of Buffalo.

The veteran winger had at least one helper in each period, and he helped set up Scott Sabourin's first goal of the campaign in the first frame, as well as the final of Nikita Kucherov's natural hat trick in the third. The four-point effort was Guentzel's best single-game performance since Nov. 4, 2023, when he was still a member of the Penguins. Through 18 contests this season with the Lightning, he's piled up 10 goals and 22 points in 18 contests, a pace that would see him reach the 100-point plateau for the first time.