Guentzel scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Oilers.

Guentzel came through when the Lightning needed him the most, and he notched his 12th goal of the season with a wrister that went past Calvin Pickard at the 1:43 mark of overtime. Guentzel has been on fire of late, scoring in three straight and in five of his last six outings. He's racked up seven goals, an assist, a plus-3 rating and 21 shots over that prolific six-game stretch.