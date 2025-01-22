Guentzel scored a goal on five shots in a 3-2 defeat to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Guentzel has scored in three of his last four games while also chipping in a pair of helpers over that stretch. While Tuesday's goal was at even strength, 11 of the winger's 24 tallies this year have come with the man advantage, matching his career-best mark for power-play goals in a season already.