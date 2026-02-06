Guentzel scored a power-play goal and added 10 PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Guentzel has earned six goals and seven assists over his last nine outings. The 31-year-old has also played down the middle recently due to the absences of Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed), Brayden Point (lower body) and Nick Paul (undisclosed). Guentzel is a natural winger, and that's likely where he'll be for Team USA during the Olympics. Guentzel has amassed 26 goals, 60 points, 142 shots on net, 33 PIM, 30 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-13 rating over 55 appearances in an all-situations role for the Lightning this season.