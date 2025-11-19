Guentzel scored three goals and totaled seven shots on net in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

Guentzel played the hero with a hat trick across a 36-minute stretch in the middle of Tuesday's game. He scored a goal in all three periods, with the second and third tallies occurring on a power play. Overall, the 31-year-old winger has 11 goals, 20 points and 57 shots on net through 19 games this season. Guentzel has been heating up as of late with seven goals and 10 points in his last eight contests. After a career-best 41 goals in 80 regular-season games last year, the star left winger should project to finish near the same total and look to secure his fifth consecutive campaign with 30 goals or more.