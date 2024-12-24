Guentzel scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Guentzel scored for the first time since the end of his seven-game goal streak that ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17. The winger was able to convert at 9:20 of the first period. He's been an excellent fit with the Lightning in his first season with the team, racking up 19 goals, 16 helpers, 91 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 32 appearances.