Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Thirteen points in last 11 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel put up two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
Guentzel has 13 points, including nine assists, and 27 shots in his last 11 games. Seven of those points, including six assists, have come with the man advantage. Overall, Guentzel has 18 goals, 23 assists and 105 shots in 40 games this season, which puts him on pace for his third career 80-plus point season.
