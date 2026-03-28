Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game goal streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ottawa.
It was a breakaway snipe late in the third period to seal the win 4-2. Guentzel has scored in three consecutive games (three goals, two assists), and he has a goal in five of his last six contests. The goal was his 34th this season (77 points in 72 games).
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