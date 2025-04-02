Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

His second-period goal stood as the winner. Nikita Kucherov found Guentzel wide open at the right post for an easy tap-in. He's on a three-game, six-point streak that includes four goals. The goal was Guentzel's 38th, and he's cruising on a point-per-game pace (73 in 73).