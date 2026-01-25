Guentzel had two goals and an assist in an 8-5 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Guentzel has three multi-point efforts in his last four games (four goals, three assists). In 11 games in January, he has put up 15 points, including six goals, and fired 32 shots. Guentzel's fit in Tampa Bay is undeniable -- his best two seasons have come while wearing a Bolt. Last season, he scored 40 goals and 80 points, and with 54 points in 50 games, Guentzel is poised to better that mark this year.