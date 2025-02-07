Guentzel picked up a goal in Tampa Bay's 5-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Guentzel opened the scoring on the power play at the mid-point of the first period when he poked in a loose puck off a rebound. He has six goals, four assists and 33 shots in his last 11 games. Overall, Guentzel's 27 goals are second on the Bolts, behind only Brayden Point's 29. His 13 power-play goals not only lead the team, but also lead the NHL.