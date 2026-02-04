Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Twelve points in last eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Tuesday.
Guentzel scored the winner on a feed from Nikita Kucherov with just 15 seconds remaining. He has two consecutive two-point games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last eight contests. Guentzel is en fuego this season, and he's on pace to establish a new career mark in points. He has 25 goals, 34 assists, 141 shots and a plus-13 rating in 54 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Produces pair of assists•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Earns another multi-point game•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Second straight two-point game•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Pair of points in Sunday's win•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Ninth season with at least 20 goals•
-
Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Three-game, five-point streak•