Guentzel scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

Guentzel scored the winner on a feed from Nikita Kucherov with just 15 seconds remaining. He has two consecutive two-point games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last eight contests. Guentzel is en fuego this season, and he's on pace to establish a new career mark in points. He has 25 goals, 34 assists, 141 shots and a plus-13 rating in 54 games this season.