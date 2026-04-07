Lightning's Jake Guentzel: Two-point effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
The veteran winger extended his point streak to eight games with the performance, a surge that's seen him rack up six goals and 14 points. On the season, Guentzel has produced a career-high 86 points in 77 contests, and he needs three more goals in the Bolts' final five regular-season games to reach 40 for the fourth time.
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