Guentzel scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

The veteran winger extended his point streak to eight games with the performance, a surge that's seen him rack up six goals and 14 points. On the season, Guentzel has produced a career-high 86 points in 77 contests, and he needs three more goals in the Bolts' final five regular-season games to reach 40 for the fourth time.