Guentzel (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Guentzel had three power-play assists in 19:24 of ice time versus the Rangers on Monday. However, it looks like he's dealing with an injury -- it's unlikely the Lightning would be resting a player in a matchup that will have an impact on who wins the Atlantic Division this season. Mitchell Chaffee is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, but Nick Paul stands to pick up the most extra ice time in Guentzel's absence.
