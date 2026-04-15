Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Brought up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier was elevated from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Pelletier has appeared in four NHL games this year in which he recorded three shots, five hits and three blocks while averaging 8:53 of ice time. While Pelletier may be pressed into service versus the Rangers on Wednesday, he is unlikely to see much in the way of minutes during the postseason.
More News
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Returned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Recalled from minors•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Tallies twice Sunday•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Racks up three assists•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Sent back to AHL•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Recalled from minors•