Pelletier was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.

Pelletier has had a disappointing hockey career since being selected in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in only 86 NHL games over parts of three seasons with Calgary and Philadelphia. Pelletier had five goals and nine assists in 13 AHL games before his recall. He could make his Tampa Bay debut against Florida on Saturday because of injuries to Anthony Cirelli (upper body), Brandon Hagel (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed) and Dominic James (undisclosed).