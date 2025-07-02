Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Links up with Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier signed a three-year, $2.525 million contract with the Lightning on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Pelletier's deal is a two-way pact in the first season before moving to a one-way deal in the last two years. The 24-year-old will get a fresh start in an organization that has gotten good results out of unheralded depth players before. He had a total of 19 points in 49 outings between the Flames and the Flyers last season.
More News
-
Jakob Pelletier: Won't receive qualifying offer•
-
Flyers' Jakob Pelletier: Six points in last seven games•
-
Flyers' Jakob Pelletier: Nets goal in high-scoring win•
-
Flyers' Jakob Pelletier: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Flyers' Jakob Pelletier: Nabs helper in loss•
-
Flyers' Jakob Pelletier: First point with new team•