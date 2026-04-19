Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Loaned to AHL affiliate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier was returned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Pelletier racked up 28 goals and 77 points in 63 games for the Crunch during the AHL regular season. He should be an integral offensive performer for the team during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
More News
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Brought up from minors•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Returned to AHL•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Recalled from minors•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Tallies twice Sunday•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Racks up three assists•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Sent back to AHL•