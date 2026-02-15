Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Racks up three assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier recorded three assists in AHL Syracuse's 5-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
Pelletier has a goal and six assists over his last three games, which have all been multi-point efforts. For the season, he's at 20 goals, 29 assists and a plus-19 rating through 41 appearances. He's consistently played well in the AHL during his career, but that has yet to lead to a full-time NHL gig.
