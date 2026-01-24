Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Recalled from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier was summoned from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Pelletier has amassed 19 goals and 41 points in 35 AHL outings this season. He will be an option for Tampa Bay in Saturday's matchup against Columbus, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.
