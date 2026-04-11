Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
Pelletier played two games since his recall Tuesday, picking up a pair of hits, one blocked shot and three shots on goal. He has been without a point in four NHL games this season but has been an offensive force at the AHL level, tallying 28 goals and 75 points in 61 games with the Crunch.
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