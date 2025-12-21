default-cbs-image
Pelletier was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.

Pelletier was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina because Nikita Kucherov (illness) returned to the lineup from a one-game absence. The 24-year-old Pelletier has compiled 15 goals and 31 points in 24 AHL appearances this season.

