Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Returned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
Pelletier was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina because Nikita Kucherov (illness) returned to the lineup from a one-game absence. The 24-year-old Pelletier has compiled 15 goals and 31 points in 24 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Summoned from AHL•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Tallies twice in AHL win•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Two more goals for Crunch•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Headed back down•
-
Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Called up Saturday•