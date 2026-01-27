Pelletier was assigned to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Pelletier was a healthy scratch for Monday's 2-0 win over Utah after playing in Saturday's 8-5 loss to Columbus. He hasn't earned a point in two NHL appearances this season while providing two blocked shots and three hits. Pelletier has racked up 19 goals and 41 points in 35 AHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.