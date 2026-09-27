Pelletier was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Sunday.

Pelletier had an outside shot to make Tampa Bay's Opening Night roster, but the team opted to stick with veterans Zemgus Girgensons, Jansen Haskins and Scott Sabourin as the depth forwards. The 25-year-old Pelletier had a breakout season with AHL Syracuse last year, where he recorded 28 goals and 77 points across 63 regular-season appearances. The current alternate captain for the Crunch will likely have the chance to play in the NHL at some point in 2026-27 if Tampa's forward core experiences injuries.