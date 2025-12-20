Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Saturday.
The Lightning could be down a couple of forwards Saturday as Nikita Kucherov was a late scratch Thursday due to an illness, while Brandon Hagel is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Pelletier was tied for the AHL lead in points with 31, before his recall.
