Lightning's Jakob Pelletier: Tallies twice in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelletier scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 7-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.
Pelletier is really rolling with five goals and two assists over his last four games. This was his seventh multi-point effort in his last nine outings. For the season, the winger is carving up the AHL to the tune of 15 goals, 31 points and a plus-13 rating in 23 appearances.
