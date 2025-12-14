default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pelletier scored two goals in AHL Syracuse's 7-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.

Pelletier is really rolling with five goals and two assists over his last four games. This was his seventh multi-point effort in his last nine outings. For the season, the winger is carving up the AHL to the tune of 15 goals, 31 points and a plus-13 rating in 23 appearances.

More News